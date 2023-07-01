At +10000, Tariq Woolen is a long shot to bring home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 28th-best in the league.

Tariq Woolen 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +10000 28th Bet $100 to win $10,000

Tariq Woolen Insights

On defense last year, Woolen helped set the tone with six interceptions to go with 63 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 16 passes defended in 17 games.

The Seahawks ranked 11th in pass offense (231.4 passing yards per game) and 13th in pass defense (211.5 passing yards allowed per game) last season.

With 150.2 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked third-worst in the NFL, Seattle had to lean on its 18th-ranked running game (120.1 rushing yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

All Seahawks Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Geno Smith +3000 (12th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Tariq Woolen +10000 (28th in NFL) Kenneth Walker III +8000 (37th in NFL) D.K. Metcalf +8000 (37th in NFL) Bobby Wagner +12500 (40th in NFL) Jamal Adams +20000 (51st in NFL) Tyler Lockett +15000 (61st in NFL) Jaxon Smith-Njigba +20000 (75th in NFL)

