The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez leads Seattle with 77 hits, batting .252 this season with 28 extra-base hits.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 51 of 80 games this season (63.8%), including 22 multi-hit games (27.5%).

In 17.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 38.8% of his games this year (31 of 80), with two or more RBI 13 times (16.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 29 of 80 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .227 AVG .276 .288 OBP .315 .416 SLG .480 15 XBH 13 7 HR 8 20 RBI 26 59/12 K/BB 49/7 2 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings