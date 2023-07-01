Thatcher Demko 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:04 AM AKST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 season, the Vancouver Canucks' Thatcher Demko is currently +10000 -- see below for more stats and information.
Thatcher Demko's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +350 (1st in NHL)
Thatcher Demko 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|23
|Goaltending Record
|--
|16-7-0
|Shots Against
|20.36
|672
|Goals Against
|2.34
|53
|Saves
|18.76
|619 (10th)
|Save %
|--
|0.921 (7th)
Thatcher Demko's Next Game
- Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+
