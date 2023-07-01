In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 season, the Vancouver Canucks' Thatcher Demko is currently +10000 -- see below for more stats and information.

Thatcher Demko's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)

Vezina Trophy Odds: +350 (1st in NHL)

Thatcher Demko 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 23 Goaltending Record -- 16-7-0 Shots Against 20.36 672 Goals Against 2.34 53 Saves 18.76 619 (10th) Save % -- 0.921 (7th)

Thatcher Demko's Next Game

Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

