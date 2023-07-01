In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 season, the Vancouver Canucks' Thatcher Demko is currently +10000 -- see below for more stats and information.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Thatcher Demko's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)
  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +350 (1st in NHL)

Think Thatcher Demko will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Thatcher Demko 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 23
Goaltending Record -- 16-7-0
Shots Against 20.36 672
Goals Against 2.34 53
Saves 18.76 619 (10th)
Save % -- 0.921 (7th)

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Thatcher Demko's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.