Thatcher Demko 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:04 AM AKST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Thatcher Demko is +350 to claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top goaltender. For more stats and info on this Vancouver Canucks player, see below.
Thatcher Demko's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +350 (1st in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)
Thatcher Demko 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|23
|Goaltending Record
|--
|16-7-0
|Shots Against
|20.36
|672
|Goals Against
|2.34
|53
|Saves
|18.76
|619 (10th)
|Save %
|--
|0.921 (7th)
Thatcher Demko's Next Game
- Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
