Thatcher Demko is +350 to claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top goaltender. For more stats and info on this Vancouver Canucks player, see below.

Thatcher Demko's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +350 (1st in NHL)

MVP Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)

Thatcher Demko 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 23 Goaltending Record -- 16-7-0 Shots Against 20.36 672 Goals Against 2.34 53 Saves 18.76 619 (10th) Save % -- 0.921 (7th)

Thatcher Demko's Next Game

Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+

