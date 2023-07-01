Toumani Camara's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award are +25000. For more stats and info on the Portland Trail Blazers player, check out this article.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Toumani Camara ROY Odds

ROY Odds: +25000 (17th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Think Toumani Camara will win Rookie of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Toumani Camara 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Points 7.3 189 Rebounds 4.8 124 Assists 1.0 27 Steals 1.0 26 Blocks 0.5 14 FG% 41.2% 70-for-170 3P% 30.4% 24-for-79

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Toumani Camara's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers

Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, MNMT2

ROOT Sports NW, MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.