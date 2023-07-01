Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ty France, with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .404, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.
- France has gotten a hit in 54 of 79 games this year (68.4%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (29.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games this year, and 2% of his chances at the plate.
- France has had at least one RBI in 32.9% of his games this year (26 of 79), with two or more RBI seven times (8.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 48.1% of his games this season (38 of 79), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.280
|AVG
|.258
|.360
|OBP
|.311
|.465
|SLG
|.342
|17
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|24
|RBI
|11
|28/12
|K/BB
|31/7
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, one per game).
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.45 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In six games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
