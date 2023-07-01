With +15000 odds to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Tyler Lockett is a long shot for the award (61st-best odds in league).

Tyler Lockett 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +15000 61st Bet $100 to win $15,000

Tyler Lockett Insights

Lockett got 117 targets last season and grabbed 84 balls for 1,033 yards and nine TDs, putting up 64.6 yards per game.

The Seahawks ran 57.4% passing plays and 42.6% running plays last year. They were ninth in the league in scoring.

Seattle totaled 231.4 passing yards per game on offense last year (11th in NFL), and it surrendered 211.5 passing yards per game (13th) on the other side of the ball.

All Seahawks Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Geno Smith +3000 (12th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Tariq Woolen +10000 (28th in NFL) Kenneth Walker III +8000 (37th in NFL) D.K. Metcalf +8000 (37th in NFL) Bobby Wagner +12500 (40th in NFL) Jamal Adams +20000 (51st in NFL) Tyler Lockett +15000 (61st in NFL) Jaxon Smith-Njigba +20000 (75th in NFL)

