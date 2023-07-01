The 2023 campaign kicks off for Tyler Lockett when the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Tyler Lockett Injury Status

Lockett is currently not listed as injured.

Tyler Lockett 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 117 TAR, 84 REC, 1,033 YDS, 9 TD

Tyler Lockett Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 153.30 62 13 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 131.83 88 23 2023 ADP - 69 27

Tyler Lockett 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 4 3 28 0 Week 2 @49ers 11 9 107 0 Week 3 Falcons 11 9 76 0 Week 4 @Lions 8 6 91 0 Week 5 @Saints 6 5 104 2 Week 6 Cardinals 5 2 17 0 Week 7 @Chargers 8 7 45 0 Week 8 Giants 8 5 63 1 Week 9 @Cardinals 5 5 67 1 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 3 42 1 Week 12 Raiders 7 3 68 1 Week 13 @Rams 12 9 128 1 Week 14 Panthers 9 5 60 1 Week 15 49ers 9 7 68 0 Week 17 Jets 2 2 15 0 Week 18 Rams 7 4 54 1 Wild Card @49ers 8 6 39 0

