Will Dissly: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Will Dissly and the Seattle Seahawks opening the year with a matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Will Dissly Injury Status
Dissly is currently not on the injured list.
Will Dissly 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|38 TAR, 34 REC, 349 YDS, 3 TD
Will Dissly Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|52.90
|235
|29
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|34.48
|313
|39
|2023 ADP
|-
|876
|135
Will Dissly 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|3
|3
|43
|1
|Week 2
|@49ers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|3
|3
|34
|1
|Week 4
|@Lions
|4
|4
|39
|1
|Week 5
|@Saints
|3
|2
|21
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|4
|4
|45
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|4
|3
|24
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|2
|2
|28
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|3
|2
|17
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|1
|1
|19
|0
