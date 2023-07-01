With +4000 odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Zach Charbonnet is outside the top-10 favorites for the award (16th-best odds in NFL).

Zach Charbonnet 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +4000 16th Bet $100 to win $4,000

Zach Charbonnet Insights

The Seahawks called a pass on 57.4% of their plays from scrimmage last season while staying on the ground 42.6% of the time. Their offense was ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Despite having a bottom-five run defense that ranked third-worst in the NFL (150.2 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, Seattle put up better results offensively, ranking 18th in the NFL by totaling 120.1 rushing yards per game.

All Seahawks Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Geno Smith +3000 (12th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Tariq Woolen +10000 (28th in NFL) Kenneth Walker III +8000 (37th in NFL) D.K. Metcalf +8000 (37th in NFL) Bobby Wagner +12500 (40th in NFL) Jamal Adams +20000 (51st in NFL) Tyler Lockett +15000 (61st in NFL) Jaxon Smith-Njigba +20000 (75th in NFL)

