Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - July 2
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rays.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks while batting .224.
- Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 54.9% of his games this year (39 of 71), with multiple hits 15 times (21.1%).
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (12.7%), leaving the park in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 26.8% of his games this year (19 of 71), with more than one RBI nine times (12.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 39.4% of his games this year (28 of 71), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.237
|AVG
|.207
|.285
|OBP
|.313
|.363
|SLG
|.468
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|17
|36/9
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 88 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Bradley (5-4 with a 4.58 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.58, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
