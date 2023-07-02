On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rays.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks while batting .224.

Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 54.9% of his games this year (39 of 71), with multiple hits 15 times (21.1%).

He has gone deep in nine games this season (12.7%), leaving the park in 4% of his plate appearances.

Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 26.8% of his games this year (19 of 71), with more than one RBI nine times (12.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 39.4% of his games this year (28 of 71), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .237 AVG .207 .285 OBP .313 .363 SLG .468 11 XBH 12 3 HR 8 16 RBI 17 36/9 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

