The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Taj Bradley TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 65 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .360.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 44 of 75 games this year (58.7%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (22.7%).

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (9.3%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has an RBI in 19 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32 of 75 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 34 .270 AVG .220 .391 OBP .324 .426 SLG .333 12 XBH 10 5 HR 2 16 RBI 14 35/28 K/BB 22/18 0 SB 1

