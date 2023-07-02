The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.265 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 69 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .252 with 31 extra-base hits.

Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (14.5%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Kelenic has driven in a run in 28 games this year (36.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 28 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .244 AVG .259 .318 OBP .338 .422 SLG .482 14 XBH 17 4 HR 7 18 RBI 18 52/14 K/BB 49/17 7 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings