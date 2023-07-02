Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (39-42) will square off with Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (57-29) at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, July 2. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rays, who are listed at +105. A 7.5-run total is set for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (5-6, 2.86 ERA) vs Taj Bradley - TB (5-4, 4.58 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 28, or 52.8%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have a record of 23-20 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (53.5% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 2-4 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (36.4%) in those games.

This year, the Rays have won one of three games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Mariners vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Mike Ford 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+270) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+270)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 4th Win AL West +2800 - 4th

