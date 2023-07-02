The Seattle Mariners (39-42) and Tampa Bay Rays (57-29) play a rubber match on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (5-6, 2.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Taj Bradley (5-4, 4.58 ERA).

Mariners vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (5-6, 2.86 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (5-4, 4.58 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners' Castillo (5-6) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 2.86 ERA this season with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 16 games.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 16 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

Bradley (5-4 with a 4.58 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season.

His last time out came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing batters have a .248 batting average against him.

Bradley has one quality start under his belt this year.

Bradley enters the game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

