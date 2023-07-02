Jewell Loyd leads the Seattle Storm (4-11) against the New York Liberty (10-4), one game after piling up 41 points in a 99-97 loss to the Lynx, on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES.

Storm vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES

CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES Favorite: Liberty (-15.5)

Liberty (-15.5) Over/Under: 162.5

Storm vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 85 Liberty 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Liberty

Pick ATS: Storm (+15.5)

Storm (+15.5) Pick OU: Over (162.5)

Storm vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Seattle is 8-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Storm have one win ATS (1-1) as a 15.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been eight Seattle games (out of 14) that went over the total this year.

Storm games this season have had an average of 166.6 points, 4.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Storm Performance Insights

Offensively the Storm are the seventh-ranked squad in the WNBA (80.3 points per game). On defense they are second-worst (86.3 points allowed per game).

Seattle is the third-worst squad in the league in rebounds per game (33.8) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (36.5).

In terms of turnovers, the Storm are fifth in the WNBA in committing them (12.8 per game). They are fifth in forcing them (13.6 per game).

In 2023 the Storm are second-best in the WNBA in 3-point makes (9.4 per game), and third-best in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

In 2023 the Storm are ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (8.1 per game) and worst in defensive 3-point percentage (37.9%).

In 2023, Seattle has attempted 36.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.8% of Seattle's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 66.2% have been 2-pointers.

