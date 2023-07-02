The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy (.323 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Rays.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tom Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .264 with nine doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Murphy has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 28 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 17.9% of his games this year, Murphy has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In seven games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .265 AVG .263 .321 OBP .293 .551 SLG .447 8 XBH 5 3 HR 1 5 RBI 4 16/4 K/BB 13/2 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings