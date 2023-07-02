The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy (.323 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Rays.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tom Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is hitting .264 with nine doubles, four home runs and six walks.
  • Murphy has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 28 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 17.9% of his games this year, Murphy has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In seven games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
.265 AVG .263
.321 OBP .293
.551 SLG .447
8 XBH 5
3 HR 1
5 RBI 4
16/4 K/BB 13/2
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
  • The Rays give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
  • Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.58 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 22-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.