On Sunday, Ty France (.261 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Taj Bradley

ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .401, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.

In 68.8% of his 80 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

France has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (32.5%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (8.8%).

He has scored in 39 of 80 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 37 .278 AVG .258 .355 OBP .311 .457 SLG .342 17 XBH 11 6 HR 1 24 RBI 11 30/12 K/BB 31/7 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings