Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .237 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.
He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Rays.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .224 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Raleigh has gotten a hit in 39 of 71 games this year (54.9%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (21.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 71), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh has driven in a run in 19 games this season (26.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 28 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.237
|AVG
|.207
|.285
|OBP
|.313
|.363
|SLG
|.468
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|17
|36/9
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Webb (7-7 with a 3.67 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 18th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.67), 22nd in WHIP (1.133), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6).
