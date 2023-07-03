After hitting .237 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Rays.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .224 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Raleigh has gotten a hit in 39 of 71 games this year (54.9%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (21.1%).

He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 71), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has driven in a run in 19 games this season (26.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 28 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .237 AVG .207 .285 OBP .313 .363 SLG .468 11 XBH 12 3 HR 8 16 RBI 17 36/9 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings