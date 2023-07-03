Dylan Moore -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on July 3 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

  • Moore is batting .048 with a home run and three walks.
  • Once in 10 games this season, Moore got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Moore has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
.000 AVG .111
.077 OBP .273
.000 SLG .444
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
6/1 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 88 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • The Giants will send Webb (7-7) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.67 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.67), 22nd in WHIP (1.133), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6).
