Jarred Kelenic -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on July 3 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle with 70 hits, batting .252 this season with 32 extra-base hits.

Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 77), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.7% of his games this year, Kelenic has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37.7% of his games this season (29 of 77), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .245 AVG .259 .316 OBP .338 .424 SLG .482 15 XBH 17 4 HR 7 19 RBI 18 54/14 K/BB 49/17 7 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings