On Monday, Kolten Wong (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .160 with four doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
  • In 36.2% of his 47 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 47 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Wong has driven in a run in 10 games this season (21.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 of 47 games (23.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 23
.132 AVG .184
.253 OBP .229
.162 SLG .250
2 XBH 3
0 HR 1
6 RBI 7
19/8 K/BB 18/5
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
  • Webb (7-7) takes the mound for the Giants in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.67 ERA in 110 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 29th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
