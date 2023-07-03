Monday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (46-38) versus the Seattle Mariners (40-42) at Oracle Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Giants. Game time is at 9:45 PM ET on July 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (7-7) to the mound, while Bryan Woo (1-1) will answer the bell for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Mariners vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.

The Mariners have failed to cover the spread in any of their last 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline).

The Mariners have come away with nine wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Seattle has won one of seven games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 18 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (372 total runs).

The Mariners have the ninth-best ERA (3.95) in the majors this season.

