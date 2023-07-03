Bryan Woo will start for the Seattle Mariners in the first of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +115. The matchup's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -140 +115 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Mariners and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Mariners have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline. In three consecutive games, Seattle and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers being 7.3 runs.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (36%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 1-6 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Seattle and its opponents have hit the over in 42 of its 82 games with a total.

The Mariners are 4-10-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-20 16-22 12-17 28-23 29-30 11-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.