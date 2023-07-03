The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Read More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is hitting .217 with six home runs and three walks.

Ford has gotten at least one hit in 37.5% of his games this year (nine of 24), with multiple hits three times (12.5%).

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 9.2% of his trips to the plate.

Ford has driven home a run in eight games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In seven games this year (29.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .296 AVG .152 .345 OBP .194 .519 SLG .515 2 XBH 4 2 HR 4 7 RBI 5 9/2 K/BB 11/1 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings