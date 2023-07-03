Player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Angels at PETCO Park on Monday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Padres vs. Angels Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Snell Stats

Blake Snell (4-7) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 17th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 30-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 21st, 1.207 WHIP ranks 36th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks fourth.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jun. 28 6.0 3 2 2 10 2 at Giants Jun. 22 6.0 3 0 0 11 0 vs. Rays Jun. 17 6.0 2 0 0 12 3 at Rockies Jun. 11 7.0 3 1 1 12 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 5 6.0 2 0 0 8 3

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soto Stats

Soto has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 75 walks and 46 RBI (80 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .277/.424/.502 slash line so far this year.

Soto has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 2 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 0 at Reds Jun. 30 3-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has put up 99 hits with 15 doubles, five triples, 31 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .306/.390/.670 on the season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 0 0 5 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 44 walks and 43 RBI (78 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .260/.365/.493 so far this year.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 30 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 3 0

