Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.255 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Rays.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.401) thanks to 29 extra-base hits.
- In 56 of 81 games this season (69.1%) France has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).
- He has homered in six games this season (7.4%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27 games this year (33.3%), France has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (49.4%), including 10 multi-run games (12.3%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.275
|AVG
|.258
|.351
|OBP
|.311
|.455
|SLG
|.342
|18
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|11
|30/12
|K/BB
|31/7
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- The Giants will send Webb (7-7) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.67 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 110 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.67), 22nd in WHIP (1.133), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
