The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh, who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Keaton Winn and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 4:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Giants.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Keaton Winn

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .219 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 38.9% of his games this year (28 of 72), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .237 AVG .198 .285 OBP .301 .363 SLG .448 11 XBH 12 3 HR 8 16 RBI 17 36/9 K/BB 36/17 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings