The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Keaton Winn and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 4:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Keaton Winn

Keaton Winn TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle with 71 hits, batting .251 this season with 33 extra-base hits.

Kelenic will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last games.

In 69.2% of his games this year (54 of 78), Kelenic has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (17.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (14.1%), homering in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Kelenic has driven home a run in 29 games this season (37.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 37.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .245 AVG .257 .316 OBP .333 .424 SLG .479 15 XBH 18 4 HR 7 19 RBI 18 54/14 K/BB 51/17 7 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings