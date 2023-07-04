Kolten Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the mound, on July 4 at 4:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Read More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has four doubles, a home run and 13 walks while batting .162.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in 18 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has homered in one of 48 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In 10 games this season (20.8%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 12 games this season (25.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 24
.132 AVG .188
.253 OBP .230
.162 SLG .250
2 XBH 3
0 HR 1
6 RBI 7
19/8 K/BB 19/5
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 88 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Winn (0-1) starts for the Giants, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
