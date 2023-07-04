Tuesday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (46-39) against the Seattle Mariners (41-42) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 4:35 PM on July 4.

The probable starters are Keaton Winn (0-1) for the Giants and Logan Gilbert (5-5) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Mariners vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its foes are 8-2-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Mariners have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set spread.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (38.5%) in those contests.

This season, Seattle has been victorious 10 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 16 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (378 total runs).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.96 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

