The San Francisco Giants will send a hot-hitting Mike Yastrzemski to the plate against the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs square off on Tuesday at 4:35 PM ET.

The Mariners are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Giants (-130). The total is 7 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -130 +105 7 +100 -120 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.

The Mariners have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread). Seattle games have finished above the set point total four times in a row, and the average total in this streak was 7.2 runs.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have come away with 10 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Seattle has won five of its 13 games, or 38.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Seattle have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 43 of 83 chances this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 4-10-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-20 17-22 12-17 29-23 30-30 11-10

