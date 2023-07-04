LaMonte Wade Jr and Julio Rodriguez will be among the star attractions when the San Francisco Giants face the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 4:35 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 96 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Seattle is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 16th in the majors with 378 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.8 strikeouts per game.

Seattle has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.

Seattle has the ninth-best ERA (3.96) in the majors this season.

The Mariners have a combined 1.204 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (5-5) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

He has eight quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Gilbert will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Corbin 6/30/2023 Rays L 15-4 Home Bryce Miller Shane McClanahan 7/1/2023 Rays W 8-3 Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow 7/2/2023 Rays W 7-6 Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley 7/3/2023 Giants W 6-5 Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants - Away Logan Gilbert Keaton Winn 7/5/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Miller Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros - Away George Kirby Hunter Brown 7/7/2023 Astros - Away Luis Castillo Framber Valdez 7/8/2023 Astros - Away Bryan Woo Cristian Javier 7/9/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.