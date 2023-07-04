Player prop betting options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Julio Rodriguez and others are available in the San Francisco Giants-Seattle Mariners matchup at Oracle Park on Tuesday, starting at 4:35 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 83 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .246/.309/.414 on the year.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 1 vs. Rays Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rays Jul. 1 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

France Stats

Ty France has 86 hits with 22 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .267/.334/.401 on the season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 3 0-for-0 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Wade Stats

Wade has 68 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 53 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .279/.414/.451 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has 75 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .283/.360/.457 on the season.

Davis heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jul. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

