Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Mike Ford (hitting .321 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Keaton Winn. First pitch is at 4:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Giants Player Props
|Mariners vs Giants Pitching Matchup
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .238 with six home runs and four walks.
- In 40.0% of his 25 games this season, Ford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 25), and 8.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Ford has driven home a run in eight games this year (32.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In seven games this year (28.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|.296
|AVG
|.194
|.345
|OBP
|.250
|.519
|SLG
|.528
|2
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|5
|9/2
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- The Giants will send Winn (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.