Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Currently the Seattle Seahawks have been given +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Seahawks this season on Fubo!
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle went 7-10-0 ATS last season.
- A total of eight Seahawks games last season hit the over.
- Seattle averaged 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in NFL), and it surrendered 361.7 yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball.
- The Seahawks went 5-4 at home last season and 4-4 away from home.
- Seattle put up a 3-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5 record as underdogs.
- The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.
Seahawks Impact Players
- Geno Smith had 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).
- Smith also rushed for 366 yards and one TD.
- On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).
- In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 catches for 165 yards.
- Tyler Lockett had 84 catches for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, catching 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).
- Bobby Wagner collected two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.
Bet on Seahawks to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|-
|+5000
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+900
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
Odds are current as of July 4 at 5:25 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.