Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:37 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tom Murphy -- batting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the hill, on July 4 at 4:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rays.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .281 with nine doubles, five home runs and eight walks.
- Murphy is batting .500 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (27.6%).
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (17.2%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In six games this year (20.7%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In eight games this year (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|.294
|AVG
|.263
|.368
|OBP
|.293
|.627
|SLG
|.447
|9
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|16/6
|K/BB
|13/2
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Giants surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Winn (0-1) starts for the Giants, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
