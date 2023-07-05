Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on July 5 at 9:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Giants.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .219 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 39 of 72 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (12.5%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 26.4% of his games this year (19 of 72), with more than one RBI nine times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.9% of his games this year (28 of 72), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.237
|AVG
|.198
|.285
|OBP
|.301
|.363
|SLG
|.448
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|17
|36/9
|K/BB
|36/17
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 90 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Cobb (5-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.12, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .278 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.