The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic is batting .247 with 20 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

In 68.4% of his games this season (54 of 79), Kelenic has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (17.7%) he recorded at least two.

In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.9%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

Kelenic has an RBI in 30 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 of 79 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .245 AVG .248 .316 OBP .323 .424 SLG .463 15 XBH 18 4 HR 7 19 RBI 19 54/14 K/BB 53/17 7 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings