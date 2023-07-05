Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Kolten Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on July 5 at 9:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong has four doubles, a home run and 13 walks while batting .159.
- In 18 of 49 games this season (36.7%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (10.2%).
- He has homered in one of 49 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this season (20.4%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 26.5% of his games this season (13 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|.132
|AVG
|.181
|.253
|OBP
|.231
|.162
|SLG
|.241
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|19/8
|K/BB
|19/5
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 3.12 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
