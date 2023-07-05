Mariners vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 5
Wednesday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (46-40) versus the Seattle Mariners (42-42) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET on July 5.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Cobb (5-2) to the mound, while Tommy Milone will take the ball for the Mariners.
Mariners vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Giants vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Mariners Player Props
|Giants vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Giants vs Mariners
|Giants vs Mariners Odds
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Seattle and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Mariners have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Mariners have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (40.7%) in those contests.
- This season, Seattle has come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Seattle is the No. 15 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (384 total runs).
- The Mariners have pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 30
|Rays
|L 15-4
|Bryce Miller vs Shane McClanahan
|July 1
|Rays
|W 8-3
|George Kirby vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 2
|Rays
|W 7-6
|Luis Castillo vs Taj Bradley
|July 3
|@ Giants
|W 6-5
|Bryan Woo vs Logan Webb
|July 4
|@ Giants
|W 6-0
|Logan Gilbert vs Keaton Winn
|July 5
|@ Giants
|-
|Tommy Milone vs Alex Cobb
|July 6
|@ Astros
|-
|George Kirby vs Framber Valdez
|July 7
|@ Astros
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Hunter Brown
|July 8
|@ Astros
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Cristian Javier
|July 9
|@ Astros
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Brandon Bielak
|July 14
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.