Blake Sabol and the San Francisco Giants will square off against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 9:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Giants have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +140. The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds
Giants -165 +140 8.5 -105 -115

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 3-2.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Mariners and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been victorious in 11, or 40.7%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Seattle has won one of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Seattle's games have gone over the total in 43 of its 84 chances.

The Mariners are 4-10-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-20 18-22 13-17 29-23 31-30 11-10

