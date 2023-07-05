Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and starting pitcher Tommy Milone on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

Mariners vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners' 98 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 245 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 24th in MLB with a .392 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners' .233 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 384 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Mariners rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.8 whiffs per contest.

Seattle strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.197 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Milone will make his first start of the season for the Mariners.

This will be the first start of the season for the 36-year-old left-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Rays L 15-4 Home Bryce Miller Shane McClanahan 7/1/2023 Rays W 8-3 Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow 7/2/2023 Rays W 7-6 Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley 7/3/2023 Giants W 6-5 Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants W 6-0 Away Logan Gilbert Keaton Winn 7/5/2023 Giants - Away Tommy Milone Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros - Away George Kirby Framber Valdez 7/7/2023 Astros - Away Luis Castillo Hunter Brown 7/8/2023 Astros - Away Bryan Woo Cristian Javier 7/9/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.