Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Giants on July 5, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for LaMonte Wade Jr, Julio Rodriguez and other players on the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners heading into their matchup at 9:05 PM ET on Wednesday at Oracle Park.
Mariners vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 85 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 27 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.
- He's slashed .248/.310/.414 so far this year.
- Rodriguez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a walk and five RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jul. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 1
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
France Stats
- Ty France has put up 86 hits with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .267/.334/.401 on the year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jul. 3
|0-for-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Alex Cobb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Cobb Stats
- The Giants will send Alex Cobb (5-2) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- He has six quality starts in 15 chances this season.
- In 15 starts this season, Cobb has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.
Cobb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|Jun. 30
|5.0
|6
|3
|2
|3
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 13
|4.0
|5
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Rockies
|Jun. 8
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|7
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 3
|7.2
|5
|0
|0
|7
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 28
|4.0
|7
|7
|7
|5
|4
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 69 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 53 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.412/.448 so far this season.
- Wade hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .143 with a double and five walks.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 2
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 29
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
J.D. Davis Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Davis Stats
- J.D. Davis has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI (77 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a .286/.362/.457 slash line on the season.
- Davis has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.
Davis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
