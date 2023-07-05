You can see player prop bet odds for LaMonte Wade Jr, Julio Rodriguez and other players on the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners heading into their matchup at 9:05 PM ET on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Giants Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 85 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 27 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashed .248/.310/.414 so far this year.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a walk and five RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 1 vs. Rays Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rays Jul. 1 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

France Stats

Ty France has put up 86 hits with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .267/.334/.401 on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 3 0-for-0 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, Ty France or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Cobb Stats

The Giants will send Alex Cobb (5-2) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

He has six quality starts in 15 chances this season.

In 15 starts this season, Cobb has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Jun. 30 5.0 6 3 2 3 0 at Cardinals Jun. 13 4.0 5 2 2 5 2 at Rockies Jun. 8 5.0 8 4 4 7 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 7.2 5 0 0 7 0 at Brewers May. 28 4.0 7 7 7 5 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tommy Milone's player props with BetMGM.

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Wade Stats

Wade has 69 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 53 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.412/.448 so far this season.

Wade hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .143 with a double and five walks.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI (77 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .286/.362/.457 slash line on the season.

Davis has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jul. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, J.D. Davis or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.