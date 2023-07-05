Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez leads Seattle with 83 hits, batting .255 this season with 30 extra-base hits.
- Hernandez is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 39.3% of his games this year (33 of 84), with more than one RBI 14 times (16.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.1% of his games this season (32 of 84), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|.233
|AVG
|.278
|.294
|OBP
|.314
|.423
|SLG
|.469
|17
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|27
|62/13
|K/BB
|50/7
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 3.12 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.