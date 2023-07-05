Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .244 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on July 5 at 9:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has an OPS of .735, fueled by an OBP of .334 and a team-best slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- France has recorded a hit in 56 of 82 games this year (68.3%), including 23 multi-hit games (28.0%).
- He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.9% of his games this year, France has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (41 of 82), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.275
|AVG
|.258
|.351
|OBP
|.315
|.455
|SLG
|.342
|18
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|11
|30/12
|K/BB
|31/7
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 90 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants will send Cobb (5-2) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.12, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
