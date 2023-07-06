Cal Raleigh, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Giants.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is batting .224 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Raleigh has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 73 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.9% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.0% of his games this year, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 28 games this season (38.4%), including six multi-run games (8.2%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 35
.237 AVG .210
.285 OBP .309
.363 SLG .462
11 XBH 13
3 HR 8
16 RBI 17
36/9 K/BB 36/17
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (97 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.49), eighth in WHIP (1.048), and 21st in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
