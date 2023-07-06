Thursday's game between the Houston Astros (49-38) and Seattle Mariners (42-43) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on July 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (7-7) to the mound, while Framber Valdez (7-6) will answer the bell for the Astros.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Mariners have won 29, or 53.7%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle is 29-25 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 384 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

Mariners Schedule