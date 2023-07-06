The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker take the field in the first game of a four-game series against Mike Ford and the Seattle Mariners, on Thursday at Minute Maid Park.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Astros have -105 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -115 -105 8.5 +100 -120 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have compiled a 29-25 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 53.7% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Seattle has a record of 29-25 (53.7%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Seattle has played in 85 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-40-2).

The Mariners have covered only 28.6% of their games this season, going 4-10-0 ATS.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-20 18-23 13-17 29-24 31-31 11-10

