How to Watch the Mariners vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 6
The Seattle Mariners versus Houston Astros game on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in J.P. Crawford and Kyle Tucker.
Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 16th in baseball with 98 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Seattle's .390 slugging percentage ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .233 batting average.
- Seattle has the No. 19 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (384 total runs).
- The Mariners are 23rd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners' 9.7 strikeouts per game are the third-most in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.
- Seattle's 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.200).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- Kirby is looking to build upon a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Kirby will look to extend a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per appearance).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 16 appearances this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Rays
|W 8-3
|Home
|George Kirby
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/2/2023
|Rays
|W 7-6
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Taj Bradley
|7/3/2023
|Giants
|W 6-5
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Logan Webb
|7/4/2023
|Giants
|W 6-0
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Keaton Winn
|7/5/2023
|Giants
|L 2-0
|Away
|Tommy Milone
|Alex Cobb
|7/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Framber Valdez
|7/7/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Hunter Brown
|7/8/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Framber Valdez
|7/9/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brandon Bielak
|7/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
