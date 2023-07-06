The Seattle Mariners versus Houston Astros game on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in J.P. Crawford and Kyle Tucker.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 16th in baseball with 98 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Seattle's .390 slugging percentage ranks 25th in baseball.

The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .233 batting average.

Seattle has the No. 19 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (384 total runs).

The Mariners are 23rd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' 9.7 strikeouts per game are the third-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.

Seattle's 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.200).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

Kirby is looking to build upon a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Kirby will look to extend a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 16 appearances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Rays W 8-3 Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow 7/2/2023 Rays W 7-6 Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley 7/3/2023 Giants W 6-5 Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants W 6-0 Away Logan Gilbert Keaton Winn 7/5/2023 Giants L 2-0 Away Tommy Milone Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros - Away George Kirby Framber Valdez 7/7/2023 Astros - Away Luis Castillo Hunter Brown 7/8/2023 Astros - Away Bryan Woo Framber Valdez 7/9/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Tigers - Home - -

